Island Shopping:Graniel's Dreamland -Construction and Cabinet Shop

December 29, 2016

Caye Caulker Cancels Lobster Fest 2017

Lobster Fest is an annual event that many look forward to every year. Wether you attend in San Pedro, Caye Caulker or Placencia it is bound to be a great time. Unfortunatley, the Caye Caulker Lobster Fest Committee has announced that they won't be hosting the festival for 2017. The committee officially announced it on December 21, 2016, via its Facebook Page that their Lobster Fest has been postponed until 2018:

"This year we were faced with many obstacles and challenges, but with dedication, perseverance, and team work we were still able to pull off an enjoyable event. Furthermore, in the recent years it has become very challenging and disappointing to know that key players and/or beneficiaries of this event have no interest in assisting/supporting the event. We take the opportunity to remind all principals that the Caye Caulker Lobster Fest Committee is a non-profit organization. Each and every year the organizers invest a significant volume of their respective personal time to boost business for our island. There is only so much that we can do and thus without the support and cooperation from the business community, it becomes very difficult for us host an event as big as Lobster Fest. Therefore, at this time, with sadness in our hearts, we are announcing that the members of the committee have decided to take a break and see what the future holds for this festival. Once again, a special thanks those who have supported over the years and we truly hope that with increase support we can revive this festival in the near future. See you soon..." - Caye Caulker Lobster Festival Committee

YouTube

 

