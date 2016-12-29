Ambergris Caye Directory
Carnival Vista’s First Call to Belize
On December 27, 2016, Belize welcomed the Carnival Vista in its first call to Belize. The Carnival Vista is the largest ship within the Lines’ fleet with approximately 3,936 passengers (double occupancy) and 1,450 crew members. The customary plaque exchange ceremony took place on-board the ship between the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Captain of the Carnival Vista.
The ship was completed in March 2016 and delivered on April 28,2016. The ship's maiden voyage embarked on May 1, 2016 from Trieste, Italy on a 13-day Europe Cruise that ended in Barcelona, Spain.
From May to October 2016 Vista operated an inaugural season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to New York to offer a pair of cruises. In November 2016 she move to her new homeport in Miami where she will sail year around. She offers 6 and 8 day Caribbean cruises with ports of call such as Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Aruba, Curaçao, and Bonaire.
