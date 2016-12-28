Ambergris Caye Directory

Simone Biles’ Christmas Vacations in San Pedro, Belize

Simone Biles chose San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize to spend the Christmas vacations with her family. From the looks of it, she had an amazing time on the island despite the little bit of rain we had over the holiday weekend.

After her official welcome (motorcade and presentation of Key to Belize City) to the country that was held in Belize City on Thursday, December 22, Simone hopped on to Ambergris Caye to get away from all the media rush and just spend quality time with her family.

By the looks of her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Simone had an amazing Christmas break dining at the top island restaurants, relaxing on the beach, swimming with the sharks at Hol Chan, fishing, visiting Caye Caulker, horseback riding and even taking an aerial tour of Belize’s Great Blue Hole.

"Simone Biles went swimming with an absolutely unbelievable amount of sharks and we’re in awe" - Yahoo Style

By now everyone knows that the world’s best gymnast is the adopted daughter of Belizean Nellie Cayetano Biles. She is now the female athlete of the year, named by AP and chooses to embrace her dual nationality with Belize.

