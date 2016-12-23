News December 23, 2016 - 08:05

Celebrity Spotting: Dancing with the Stars Derek Hough in Belize

American professional Latin and ballroom dancer, Derek Hough, has been spotted vacationing in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize this week. He went diving at the Great Blue Hole on Wednesday along with celebrity fitness trainer Mark Harari and father Bruce.

The trio have shared Tweets, Facebook and Instagram posts of their vacations which has brought them to San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize from exploring the Maya ruins in Mexico and Guatemala on their week-long vacation.

“An AMAZING week-long adventure w @derekhough and @brucehough comes to an end at this lil spot in San Pedro, Belize. 6 archaeological sites, 4 scuba dives, 3 countries, and some unforgettable memories. Thanks, guys. Best. Adventure. Ever.” - Mark Harari on Instagram

#mexico #guatemala #belize #mayan #adventure #scuba #dive #bluehole #travel #picoftheday #beach





Derek, Mark and Bruce stayed at the Palms Oceanfront Suites, went diving the Blue Hole with Ramon’s Village Dive Shop, have been spotted having breakfast at Pineapples Restaurant and casual touring the island on their holiday vacation.

Since September 2007, Hough has become known for his work on the ABC dance-competition series, Dancing with the Stars, on which he has won a record six seasons. Derek is also is also a choreographer, actor, singer-songwriter, and musician. Mark is a top celebrity trainer for the stars in Hollywood.

Eliza Mazin shares her picture of meeting Derek and Mark along the beach in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online