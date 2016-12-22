News December 22, 2016 - 10:01

BHA Featured in Petit Futé Newest Released Belize Travel Guide

The Belize Hotel Association prides itself in taking bold steps to break into new markets in various innovative ways. One such way is through strategic advertising in several languages allowing the association to promote its members and Belize in many different parts of the world. The development of the Spanish version of the BHA guide proved to be a very successful endeavor, and now the BHA is proactively moving into the French Market.

Petit Fute is the editor of city guides and tourist and travel guides for 40 years and covers more than 630 destinations in France and worldwide, including 90 exclusive guides. In 2015, over three million tourists chose Petit Fute to organize their stay. The "country guides" are practical guides written for individual and group travelers. They also treat the cultural aspects of the destination and are printed in colors with a number of maps and pictures. Petit Fute offers paperback, Ebook and Web versions for its guides.

Their latest project was to produce a 300 page Belize guide in French that will be sold and distributed in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, French Canada and other French speaking countries throughout the world.

The Petit Fute team, spent two months in Belize staying at different hotels, visiting restaurants, doing tours, sightseeing, and learning the country and its landmarks. After experiencing Belize and what it has to offer, they compiled their recommendations based on what they felt would be most appropriate for the French traveler. Recommended properties are listed in the guide at no cost with the options for these properties to place an Ad at an extra cost. The guide is printed every two years.

In an effort to market all its members, including those who were not listed in the guide, the BHA placed a full page advertisement inside the guide. They were also featured prominently on the back cover, seeing that they are one of the first tourism partners in Belize to team up with the guide production. In addition, BHA has a page on the Petit Fute website and also on the mobile

In an effort to market all its members, including those who were not listed in the guide, the BHA placed a full page advertisement inside the guide. They were also featured prominently on the back cover, seeing that they are one of the first tourism partners in Belize to team up with the guide production. In addition, BHA has a page on the Petit Fute website and also on the mobile app, giving BHA members added exposure on many levels.

In addition the country receives added marketing being prominently featured in the third edition of the Le Guide de la plongee/ Diving in the world guide. The Belize Hotel Association expresses how proud it is to be a partner in this endeavor promoting its members and the country of Belize to this upcoming market.

