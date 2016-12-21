News December 21, 2016 - 10:25

San Pedro R.C School Receives Solar Panels From Cal Poly University, California

Five students from Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, California, along with two faculty members and two industry members, have installed 14 solar panels at the San Pedro Roman Catholic School.

The project is not a new one, but it was discontinued in 2012 when a professor from Kansas University, Tom Glavinish, who began this project, passed away. Today, Calpoly University students have decided to continue and finish up his work.

The job took them about a week to complete, with some delays in the shipment of tools and equipment, but the university students couldn’t be happier with the results. They hope to continue this project for as long as they can and hope to be back in Belize soon. The solar panels were installed on top of the restroom facilities and will assist in lowering electricity costs for the school. The San Pedro community extends a HUGE thanks to Calpoly University.

If anyone wishes to contact the group, call Project Leader Dave at 001-805- 540-0768.

