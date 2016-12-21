News December 21, 2016 - 09:39

Belize Plans Celebration for Gymnast Simone Biles’ Arrival

Following her astounding performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Belize Tourism Board sent out a tweet congratulating Simone Biles and her team, the Final Five, on their performance and taking the opportunity to invite them to visit Belize. Simone readily accepted the invitation stating, “My second home, you betta Belize we’re coming.”

On Thursday December 22nd, the Nation of Belize will warmly welcome Simone and her family to their second home- Belize where they will spend the Christmas holiday. To honor her arrival and officially welcome her, the Belize Tourism Board has organized a Grand Welcome Motorcade on December 22nd from 4p.m. to 5:30p.m.

Joining Simone in this motorcade will be representatives from various sporting associations; Belize’s volleyball, cycling, bodybuilding, martial arts, football and track and field athletes will also be celebrated during this event. Also in attendance, will be representatives from our women’s and youth groups. BTB takes the opportunity to encourage all sport fans, athletes and the wider public to join us in the motorcade as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

The Motorcade will leave the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza and follow this route: Central American Boulevard to Cemetery Road to Orange Street to Albert Street to Regent Street where it will end at the Battlefield Park. The public is also invited to come out to the Battlefield Park to join in welcoming Simone and her family. There will be music and Ozzie the Clown present at the Battlefield Park for entertainment.

The Belize Tourism Board strives to promote Belize as the premier destination and choice of travel through this venture. Simone’s success at such a young age will not only serve as an inspiration and motivation to our athletes to strive for excellence in all they do but as an inspiration and motivation to all Belizeans countrywide. The BTB looks forward to seeing you all at this remarkable event on December 22nd.

