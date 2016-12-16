Ambergris Caye Directory

Icon December 16, 2016 - 12:12

Caye Boy Author Releases Third Children's Book

Caye Caulker resident Jessica Wigh is excited to announce the third and latest edition in the “Caye Boy” series of children’s book. Following her first two books “Caye Boy: Barefoot Adventures of an Island Child” and “Caye Boy and Kite Day,” The Caye Boy series follows the daily lives of two island children and celebrates growing up in Belize.

“Caye Boy Visits the Jungle” takes the storyline to the mainland, where the island boys get to experience the adventure of being in the Jungle, visiting the maya ruins, waterfalls and local farms. All three books are written by Jessica Wigh.

A book signing will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2016, from 12-2pm at Belizean Arts Gallery located at Fido’s in San Pedro Town. Everyone is invited, especially the children.

