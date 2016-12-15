News December 15, 2016 - 01:04

Belize Signs Clean Energy with Santander Sugar Bagasse

S.S. Energy Ltd. (SSEL), a subsidiary of The Santander Sugar Group announced on December 13, 2016, that its Board of Directors under the Chairmanship and Executive Directorship of Jose Gonzalez Rodriguez signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Belize Electricity Limited to provide clean energy to the electrical grid of Belize.

The transaction marks the latest milestone in accelerated efforts by SSEL and will result in bringing home grown generated electricity to Belizean households. The completion of this definitive agreement is to provide 16 MWh of electricity by utilizing bagasse, the bi-product of sugar cane, as a renewable power generation source.

The energy produced by the bagasse at The Santander Sugar Mill will be used as a primary fuel source and when burned in quantity, will produce sufficient heat energy to supply to the local consumer electricity grid. This will not only give Belize a reliable, local, energy source it will improve overall conditions by reducing the country’s dependency on imports from abroad.

This announcement characters an important chapter in the ongoing transformation of the Santander Sugar Group by its investment in SSEL and is positioned to leverage greater scale, capability, and efficiency throughout Belize to invest for growth and deliver improved products to customers and consumers in a fast-changing marketplace.

S.S. Energy Ltd. states that it remains excited about their long-term growth prospects in Belize and see this announcement as a key milestone in their nearly six years of continuous investment in Belize’s economy.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today Online