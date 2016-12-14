News December 14, 2016 - 12:47

Prime Minister Announces Changes in Cabinet

At a press briefing held on December 13, 2016 in Belmopan, the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow announced upcoming changes in his Cabinet.

The Attorney General and Minister of Natural Resources Senator Hon. Vanessa Retreage has come to the end of her one year contract with government and will be leaving the Cabinet at the end of December 2016. In her remarks made today, Minister Retreage thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege to serve the government and people of Belize and explained that because of family and previous business commitments, she will be returning to private practice.

The Prime Minister announced that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Michael Peyrefitte, will take up the post of Attorney General in January 2017, and the Ministry of Natural Resources will become part of the Prime Minister’s portfolio. Senator, the Hon. Dr. Carla Barnett, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, will take up the day to day management of that ministry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be assigned to the Hon. Wilfred Elrington but the Hon. Elodio Aragon, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will continue to manage the daily affairs of that ministry.

The Prime Minister and the Cabinet will propose Mrs. Laura Longsworth to replace Hon. Peyrefitte as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Mrs. Longsworth is the President of the Belize Cancer Society and the Chairman of the National Aids Commission.

All other portfolios remain unchanged.

Click Here for More News on Ambergris Today