Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill celebrated its first anniversary on February 22, 2017, and the family took time to celebrate a great year of business and support from the island community. The management and staff are more than happy for having the opportunity to serve locals and tourists from all over the world. Rio thanks the community of San Pedro for their support, especially their loyal customers and invites everyone to stop by and enjoy the new drinks that are now available. Congrats Rio!

