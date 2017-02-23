Ambergris Caye Directory

Island Shopping:Graniel's Dreamland -Construction and Cabinet Shop

  Social Scene  

Icon February 23, 2017 - 16:29

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill celebrated its first anniversary on February 22, 2017, and the family took time to celebrate a great year of business and support from the island community. The management and staff are more than happy for having the opportunity to serve locals and tourists from all over the world. Rio thanks the community of San Pedro for their support, especially their loyal customers and invites everyone to stop by and enjoy the new drinks that are now available. Congrats Rio!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Apple Martini

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

Love Martini

Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!

 

Click Here for More Social Scenes on Ambergris Today

Recent News

Local Rotary Club Invites You to Learn to Dance for a Causestories
Local Rotary Club Invites You to Learn to Dance for a Cause
02-21-2017
Sargassum is BACK, Islanders Start Rakingstories
Sargassum is BACK, Clean Efforts Pick Up
02-22-2017
Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martinstories
Memorial and Funeral Services Announced for Bishop O.P. Martin
02-21-2017
Aiesha Moriera Wins Zone 5 Spelling Bee Competitionstories
Aiesha Moriera Wins Zone 5 Spelling Bee Competition
02-23-2017
Two Men Fined $10,000 for Illegal Entry into the Mayflower Bocawina National Parstories
Two Men Fined $10,000 for Illegal Entry into the Mayflower Bocawina National Park Protected Area
02-22-2017

Most Popular

Miss Costa Maya 2011 Music DebutStories
Miss Costa Maya 2011 Music Debut
01-31-2013
Secrets To Life
Flowers & Garbage
03-31-2010
Foreva Fancy Holds Second Annual Fashion ShowSocials
Foreva Fancy Holds Second Annual Fashion Show
10-21-2013
Wildtracks Receives James A. Waight Conservation Award, Belize Audubon SocietyStories
Belize Audubon Society Presents Wildtracks with Conservation Award
02-19-2013
Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!Socials
Rio Bar and Grill Turns One!
02-23-2017

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.