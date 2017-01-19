Ambergris Caye News
Pic of the Week- 01-09-2017 -
Cold Front and Beautiful Sunsets
It may not look like it, but it's chilly in Belize. A cold front made its way across the country on Sunday, sending everyone into their storage room looking for warm clothes. With Christmas already gone, no one was expecting it to get this cold in...Read More
Community Updates
- Letters To The Editor
Letter to Minister Heredia: Caye Caulker Needs Your Help
01-19-2017
- Community Bulletin
Offshore Oil Public Forum Scheduled for San Pedro
01-18-2017
- Community Bulletin
Farewell to Don Felix Ayuso
01-16-2017
- Community Bulletin
A Farewell to Corry McDermott
01-05-2017
- Community Bulletin
Belize Red Cross San Pedro Shares Positive New Year Message
01-04-2017
Social Scene- 12-12-2016 -
SHINE Girls' Club Hosts Starry Night Fundraiser
A Starry Night, a cocktail holiday party supporting SHINE ministry was held on Friday December 9, 2016, at Hidden Treasure Restaurant. Proceeds from this event will go toward the SHINE program for girls, Thrive - a high school empowerment program at San Pedro High School, and the SHINE Artisan Project, which will help give business skills and opportunity to women. Michelle Nuñez’s SHINE Girl’s Club is a youth enrichment program for young girls that stands for Shaping Healthy Identities through...Read More
25 Years Ago- 11-07-2016 -
Lobster Fishing During Fat and Cold Novembers
I was at church this past Sunday and glanced outside at the almost mirror-like Caribbean Sea and the reef which pictured a scene of peace and tranquility. My mind went back to the 1950's when my dad used to request us help in his fishing activities. My dad was a conch, fish and lobster fisherman. He had two wire fish traps, 200 wood lobster pats (traps), a small dory and a small 18-foot sailing boat. He worked his fishing grounds Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. To 12 noon. Those were...Read More
Flashbacks- 10-12-2016 -
Flashback to a Candy Treat of the Past
- by Angel Nuñez - No, it’s not sand that you are looking at. This is Casham (also spelt Caan Sham) an OLD Belizean treat (or candy back in the days) that you cannot find in the stores anymore. You know you are an Old Time San Pedrano if you know what Casham is. Do you know what it is? I tell you it was every child's delight; it is so nice that even adults used to lick it right off the palm of the hand. Casham was so very popular that folks used to make it and it was sold by little kids all...Read More
Restaurant Review- 12-30-2014 -
Have a Pineapple Boat at Pineapples Restaurant
- by Dorian Nuñez - You could say that Pineapples is somewhat of a themed restaurant, but it’s not tacky, by far. It blends very well with the earthy feel at Ramon’s Village, the resort in which it is located. It can be very elegant, upscale and at the same time very casual as it caters to both the resort’s guests and anybody who desires to indulge in sweet decadence. I say sweet because a lot of the restaurant’s dishes are centered around one main ingredient; you guessed it – the pineapple....Read More
Room Service- 11-29-2012 -
El Secreto Brings Technology Under a Thatched Roof
It’s the secret everybody was talking about; what people were highly anticipating to be revealed as news of it spread throughout the country and abroad. And in October of this year Belize’s newest resort, El Secreto, was revealed to the world on Ambergris Caye. It’s a secluded, oceanfront island escape located 11 miles north of the Town of San Pedro that promises an intimate, tropical-style environment full of exquisitely designed accommodations, personalized service and the latest high-tech...Read More
What's Cooking Belize- 09-17-2014 -
Fried Jacks, a Belizean Breakfast Favorite
Besides rice and beans with stew chicken, there can’t be anything more Belizean than Fried Jacks, or as we say in Belize ‘Fryjacks’. Therefore on your visits to Belize, you’ve got to ask for these at your favorite deli or restaurant so that when you return home you can proudly announce, “I had the Belizean breakfast.” Ingredients1 Cup Flour2 tbsp. of Lard 1 tbsp. of Baking Soda1 tsp. of Salt1/4 Cup Butter (half stick)1 Cup of Water Directions Step 1Get all your ingredients ready! Step...Read More
