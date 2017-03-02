Does Miss Belize Universe Rebecca Rath Have a Famous Look-alike?
It’s a Boy - Zaylen Bradley is Ambergris Caye’s New Year Baby 2017
Kent Gabourel Selected as San Pedro’s Person of the Year 2016
Southwest Announces FT Lauderdale to Belize Direct Flight
Traffic Woes, Too Big for Island Roads?
Celebrity Spotting: Hollywood Stars Bring in New Year in Belize
Concerns Over Recent Leaked Sex Tapes with Underage Girls of Facebook
BEL Awards 1,110 Golden Citizens with Electricity Bill Discounts
Garbage Transfer Stations Temporarily Close, Will Garbage Start Piling Up?
Sandwhich Boards and Street Closures for Construction Notice
Belize to Improve Forensic Services and Unveil Crime Strategy
Belize Forest Department Looking After Threatened Species
San Pedro Mourns One of its Heroes - Felix Ayuso
The Threat of Offshore Oil Exploration is Real, Belizeans Remain Proactive
Permssion Needed for Private Property Burials, Ministry Says
FBI Offers $10K Reward for Anne Swaney McComb Murder Case in Belize
Rastafari Culture Exhibit and Bob Marley Tribute
Sean McDermott To Perform At Sunshine Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser
Work Commences for San Pedro Children’s Home
Belize Sees Highest Overnight Arrivals in 20 Years

Ambergris Caye News

More Ambergris Caye News

Social Scene

- 12-12-2016 -

SHINE Girls' Club Hosts Starry Night Fundraiser

SHINE Girls' Club Hosts Starry Night Fundraiser

A Starry Night, a cocktail holiday party supporting SHINE ministry was held on Friday December 9, 2016, at Hidden Treasure Restaurant. Proceeds from this event will go toward the SHINE program for girls, Thrive - a high school empowerment program at San Pedro High School, and the SHINE Artisan Project, which will help give business skills and opportunity to women. Michelle Nuñez’s SHINE Girl’s Club is a youth enrichment program for young girls that stands for Shaping Healthy Identities through...

Read More

25 Years Ago

- 11-07-2016 -

Lobster Fishing During Fat and Cold Novembers

Lobster Fishing in Belize during the cold months of november and december

I was at church this past Sunday and glanced outside at the almost mirror-like Caribbean Sea and the reef which pictured a scene of peace and tranquility. My mind went back to the 1950's when my dad used to request us help in his fishing activities. My dad was a conch, fish and lobster fisherman. He had two wire fish traps, 200 wood lobster pats (traps), a small dory and a small 18-foot sailing boat. He worked his fishing grounds Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. To 12 noon. Those were...

Read More

Flashbacks

- 10-12-2016 -

Flashback to a Candy Treat of the Past

Flashback to Candy Treat of the Past, Casham or Caan Sham

- by Angel Nuñez - No, it’s not sand that you are looking at. This is Casham (also spelt Caan Sham) an OLD Belizean treat (or candy back in the days) that you cannot find in the stores anymore. You know you are an Old Time San Pedrano if you know what Casham is. Do you know what it is? I tell you it was every child's delight; it is so nice that even adults used to lick it right off the palm of the hand. Casham was so very popular that folks used to make it and it was sold by little kids all...

Read More

Restaurant Review

- 12-30-2014 -

Have a Pineapple Boat at Pineapples Restaurant

The Pineapple Boat - Signature dish at Pineapples Restaurant, Ramon's Village

- by Dorian Nuñez - You could say that Pineapples is somewhat of a themed restaurant, but it’s not tacky, by far. It blends very well with the earthy feel at Ramon’s Village, the resort in which it is located. It can be very elegant, upscale and at the same time very casual as it caters to both the resort’s guests and anybody who desires to indulge in sweet decadence. I say sweet because a lot of the restaurant’s dishes are centered around one main ingredient; you guessed it – the pineapple....

Read More

Room Service

- 11-29-2012 -

El Secreto Brings Technology Under a Thatched Roof

Sun sets over El Secreto Resort in Belize, Central America

It’s the secret everybody was talking about; what people were highly anticipating to be revealed as news of it spread throughout the country and abroad. And in October of this year Belize’s newest resort, El Secreto, was revealed to the world on Ambergris Caye. It’s a secluded, oceanfront island escape located 11 miles north of the Town of San Pedro that promises an intimate, tropical-style environment full of exquisitely designed accommodations, personalized service and the latest high-tech...

Read More

What's Cooking Belize

- 09-17-2014 -

Fried Jacks, a Belizean Breakfast Favorite

Fried Jacks, a Belizean Breakfast Favorite

Besides rice and beans with stew chicken, there can’t be anything more Belizean than Fried Jacks, or as we say in Belize ‘Fryjacks’.  Therefore on your visits to Belize, you’ve got to ask for these at your favorite deli or restaurant so that when you return home you can proudly announce, “I had the Belizean breakfast.” Ingredients1 Cup Flour2 tbsp. of Lard 1 tbsp. of Baking Soda1 tsp. of Salt1/4 Cup Butter (half stick)1 Cup of Water Directions Step 1Get all your ingredients ready! Step...

Read More

YouTube

 

Subscriptions

Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On YouTube
Subscribe to our Feed

Comments

Ambergris Caye Directory

AccommodationsAccommodations

Hotels, Condos, Villas, Suites, Room for rents in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Real EstateReal Estate

Lots, properties, houses, condos for sale in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
ServicesServices

Business Services in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Tours and AdventuresTours and Adventures

Daily Tours and Mainland Excursions offered by San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye tour operators.
Dining OutDining Out

Restaurants, Delis, Snack Bars in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Island ShoppingIsland Shopping

Gift Shops, Art Galleries, Local Furniture in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.
Night LifeNight Life

Discos, Bars, Lounges, Live Music in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.